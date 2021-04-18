Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.