The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will…
Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thu…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will r…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…