Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expe…