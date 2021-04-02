 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

