Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
