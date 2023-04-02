Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
