Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.