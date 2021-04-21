 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News