Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
