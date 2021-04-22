Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
