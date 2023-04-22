It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 52 degrees is …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…