Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Exp…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Part…
Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…