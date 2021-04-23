Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.