Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
