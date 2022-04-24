The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
