Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
