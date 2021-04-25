Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.