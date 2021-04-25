Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Part…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild tem…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Culpeper …
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light …