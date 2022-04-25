Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.