Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.