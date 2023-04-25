Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
