Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …