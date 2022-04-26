Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.