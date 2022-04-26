Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

