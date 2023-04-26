Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…