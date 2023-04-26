Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.