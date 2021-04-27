The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Culpeper …
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Part…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …