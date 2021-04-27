Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.