Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
