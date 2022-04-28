Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
