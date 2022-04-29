Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds l…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…