Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.