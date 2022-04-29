 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Local Weather

