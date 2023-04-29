Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.