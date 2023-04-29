Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rain…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…