 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News