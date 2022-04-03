Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
