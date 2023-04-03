Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…