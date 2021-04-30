Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.