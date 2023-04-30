Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.