Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

