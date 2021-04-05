 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

