Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.