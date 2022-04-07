Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
