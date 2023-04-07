Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
