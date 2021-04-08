Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variabl…