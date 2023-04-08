Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
