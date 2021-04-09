Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.