Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

