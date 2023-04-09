Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.