Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The Culpeper area s…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…