Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.