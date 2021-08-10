Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.