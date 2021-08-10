Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
