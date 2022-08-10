The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Culpeper: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The foreca…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and vari…