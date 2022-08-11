Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
