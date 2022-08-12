Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.