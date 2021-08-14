Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though …