 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News