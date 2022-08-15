Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
