Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.