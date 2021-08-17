Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.