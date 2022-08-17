The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. Th…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.